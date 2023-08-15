The Boston Red Sox visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and others in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Nick Pivetta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Pivetta Stats

Nick Pivetta (8-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 11th start of the season.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Pivetta has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.

He has made 28 appearances and finished 12 of them without allowing an earned run.

Pivetta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 8 2 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 4.0 6 3 3 2 2 at Mariners Jul. 31 7.1 5 3 3 10 0 vs. Braves Jul. 25 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1.0 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Turner Stats

Turner has 118 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 39 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .288/.354/.488 so far this season.

Turner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs and two RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has collected 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.333/.509 so far this season.

Devers heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double and two walks.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 133 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.329/.482 so far this year.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 126 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 63 RBI.

He's slashed .281/.326/.416 on the season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Aug. 13 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 10 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

