The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Justin Turner and Joey Meneses among those expected to step up at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB action with 132 total home runs.

Boston's .432 slugging percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Red Sox are third in MLB with a .262 batting average.

Boston is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (571 total).

The Red Sox's .328 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.308).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Pivetta heads into the game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Pivetta is looking to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has made 12 appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt

