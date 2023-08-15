Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (62-56) against the Washington Nationals (53-66) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 15.

The Red Sox will call on Nick Pivetta (8-6) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-9).

Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Red Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 29 (54.7%) of those contests.

This season Boston has won nine of its 17 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 571 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule