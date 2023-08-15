Red Sox vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (62-56) against the Washington Nationals (53-66) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on August 15.
The Red Sox will call on Nick Pivetta (8-6) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-9).
Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Nationals
|Red Sox vs Nationals Odds
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 29 (54.7%) of those contests.
- This season Boston has won nine of its 17 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 571 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|W 2-0
|James Paxton vs Austin Cox
|August 11
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Chris Sale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
|August 13
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Josiah Gray
|August 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 17
|@ Nationals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Patrick Corbin
|August 18
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs TBA
|August 19
|@ Yankees
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Gerrit Cole
|August 20
|@ Yankees
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Clarke Schmidt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.