Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Nationals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Tigers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks while batting .288.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 28th in slugging.
- Turner has recorded a hit in 78 of 107 games this season (72.9%), including 36 multi-hit games (33.6%).
- He has homered in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 107), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 44.9% of his games this year (48 of 107), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.311
|AVG
|.259
|.367
|OBP
|.340
|.489
|SLG
|.486
|22
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|35
|37/17
|K/BB
|38/22
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.89).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.69), 55th in WHIP (1.437), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
