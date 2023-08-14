Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6600 as of December 31, the New England Patriots aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New England Betting Insights
- New England went 7-8-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, eight Patriots games hit the over.
- On offense, New England ranked 26th in the with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).
- The Patriots had a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.
- New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.
- The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.
Patriots Impact Players
- On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.
- Also, Stevenson had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.
- Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (176.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.
- On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (54.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Chiefs.
- DeVante Parker had 31 receptions for 539 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the way with 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+1800
