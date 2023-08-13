When the Boston Red Sox (61-56) and Detroit Tigers (53-64) meet at Fenway Park on Sunday, August 13, Kutter Crawford will get the call for the Red Sox, while the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill. The game will start at 12:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+110). A 9-run total is listed in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 28 (53.8%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a record of 16-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (55.2% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Red Sox have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 39, or 41.1%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 34 times in 79 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

