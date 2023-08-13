Sunday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (61-56) versus the Detroit Tigers (53-64) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 12:05 PM on August 13.

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (5-6) for the Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) for the Tigers.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won 28 out of the 52 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has a record of 16-13, a 55.2% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 565 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).

Red Sox Schedule