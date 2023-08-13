Alex Verdugo -- hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo is hitting .269 with 29 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • He ranks 50th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Verdugo has gotten a hit in 70 of 103 games this season (68.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (30.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 47
.301 AVG .231
.369 OBP .306
.484 SLG .344
28 XBH 13
5 HR 3
25 RBI 19
33/20 K/BB 34/19
2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Rodriguez (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .218 batting average against him.
