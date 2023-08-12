Trevor Story -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)

  • Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Story picked up a hit in 62.8% of his games last year (59 of 94), with multiple hits in 21 of those contests (22.3%).
  • Including the 94 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 14 of them (14.9%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 37.2% of his games a year ago (35 of 94), Story plated a run. In 15 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.
  • He crossed home plate in 39 of his 94 games a year ago (41.5%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (10.6%).

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
45 GP 48
.251 AVG .226
.309 OBP .298
.532 SLG .344
24 XBH 14
12 HR 4
39 RBI 27
59/13 K/BB 63/19
3 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
