On Saturday, August 12, Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (61-55) host Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (52-64) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Tigers have +165 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (3-4, 4.89 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 28 (54.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 6-3 (66.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (40.4%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 10-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Trevor Story 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Justin Turner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Luis Urías 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

