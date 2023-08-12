Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers square off against Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The favored Red Sox have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -200 +165 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston games have gone under the set point total three times in a row, and the average total in this stretch was 10 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 54.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (28-23).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Boston has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Red Sox a 66.7% chance to win.

In the 114 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-55-3).

The Red Sox have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 3-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-27 27-28 21-20 40-34 41-42 20-12

