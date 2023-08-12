Saturday's game features the Boston Red Sox (61-55) and the Detroit Tigers (52-64) facing off at Fenway Park (on August 12) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Red Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-6) to the mound, while Matt Manning (3-4) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN

Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have won 28, or 54.9%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has entered nine games this season favored by -200 or more and is 6-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Boston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 563.

The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule