The New England Patriots right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England averaged 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in ), and it ranked eighth defensively with 322 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots put up a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

In 17 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (176.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (54.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Chiefs.

DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Matthew Judon had 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

