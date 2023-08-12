The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes (.485 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has six doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .337.

Reyes has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (six of 30), with two or more RBI three times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (30.0%), including three games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 11 .406 AVG .179 .426 OBP .258 .547 SLG .179 7 XBH 0 1 HR 0 12 RBI 1 10/3 K/BB 2/3 2 SB 0

