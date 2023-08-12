Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes (.485 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Tigers Player Props
|Red Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Tigers
|Red Sox vs Tigers Odds
|Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has six doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .337.
- Reyes has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 30 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (six of 30), with two or more RBI three times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (30.0%), including three games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|.406
|AVG
|.179
|.426
|OBP
|.258
|.547
|SLG
|.179
|7
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|1
|10/3
|K/BB
|2/3
|2
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.