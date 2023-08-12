The Seattle Mariners versus Baltimore Orioles game on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 141 total home runs.

Seattle is 18th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

Seattle ranks 15th in runs scored with 528 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.75 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Baltimore is ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Baltimore has scored 569 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Orioles have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Orioles rank 13th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Baltimore has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Baltimore pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Orioles pitchers have a 1.292 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (10-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Kirby heads into this game with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kirby will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles' Cole Irvin (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the New York Mets.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Irvin has made three starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 3 frames when he pitches.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to four.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles W 9-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby -

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Kyle Bradish José Quintana 8/8/2023 Astros L 7-6 Home Grayson Rodriguez Framber Valdez 8/9/2023 Astros L 8-2 Home Jack Flaherty Cristian Javier 8/10/2023 Astros W 5-4 Home Dean Kremer Hunter Brown 8/11/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Away Kyle Gibson Luis Castillo 8/12/2023 Mariners - Away Cole Irvin George Kirby 8/13/2023 Mariners - Away Kyle Bradish Bryce Miller 8/14/2023 Padres - Away Grayson Rodriguez Yu Darvish 8/15/2023 Padres - Away Jack Flaherty Michael Wacha 8/16/2023 Padres - Away Dean Kremer Blake Snell 8/18/2023 Athletics - Away Kyle Gibson Luis Medina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.