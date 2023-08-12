Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Justin Turner is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Matt Manning and the Detroit TigersAugust 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 7 against the Royals) he went 0-for-4.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .284 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 36th in slugging.
- In 72.4% of his games this season (76 of 105), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (32.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has an RBI in 46 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|50
|.306
|AVG
|.259
|.364
|OBP
|.340
|.463
|SLG
|.486
|20
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|35
|35/17
|K/BB
|38/22
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Manning (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
