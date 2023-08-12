The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .248 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 56.0% of his games this season (47 of 84), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.0%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Wong has driven home a run in 18 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 34 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .285 AVG .206 .333 OBP .265 .451 SLG .333 14 XBH 14 5 HR 1 16 RBI 10 47/8 K/BB 53/9 4 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings