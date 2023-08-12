The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others in this matchup.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (12-4) will make his 24th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 23 starts this season.

Strider has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3 vs. Angels Aug. 1 6.2 5 1 1 9 2 at Red Sox Jul. 26 6.1 6 3 2 10 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 156 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He has a .339/.424/.580 slash line on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 12 2-for-3 3 0 1 2 1 at Mets Aug. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 9 3-for-6 1 0 1 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 42 home runs, 75 walks and 105 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .271/.379/.617 slash line on the year.

Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 12 3-for-5 3 2 4 10 0 at Mets Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 10 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Aug. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 89 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 46 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .225/.326/.529 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 11 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 2 2 6 9 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has put up 105 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .246/.333/.469 slash line on the year.

Lindor takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 7 3-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

