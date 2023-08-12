Saturday's game that pits the Houston Astros (67-50) against the Los Angeles Angels (58-59) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (8-3) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (5-3).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 77 times and won 46, or 59.7%, of those games.

Houston is 24-10 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 63.6% chance to win.

Houston has scored 568 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Astros' 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Angels were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Angels' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Angels have come away with 22 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Angels have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 7 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (570 total runs).

The Angels have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 @ Yankees W 9-7 Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón August 8 @ Orioles W 7-6 Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez August 9 @ Orioles W 8-2 Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty August 10 @ Orioles L 5-4 Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer August 11 Angels W 11-3 Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers August 12 Angels - J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson August 13 Angels - Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth August 14 @ Marlins - Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett August 15 @ Marlins - Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto August 16 @ Marlins - Hunter Brown vs Jesús Luzardo August 18 Mariners - Justin Verlander vs Bryce Miller

Angels Schedule