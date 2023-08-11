Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers, Spencer Torkelson and others in the Boston Red Sox-Detroit Tigers matchup at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 108 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.330/.511 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 96 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .224/.304/.403 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 92 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .301/.365/.474 on the year.

Greene enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Aug. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

