Red Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (60-55) versus the Detroit Tigers (52-63) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound, while Tarik Skubal (2-1) will get the nod for the Tigers.
Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 27 (54%) of those contests.
- Boston has entered 23 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 12-11 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored 558 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Chris Bassitt
|August 7
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans
|August 8
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|W 2-0
|James Paxton vs Austin Cox
|August 11
|Tigers
|-
|Chris Sale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
|August 13
|Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 17
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Patrick Corbin
