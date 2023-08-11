MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, August 11
Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Friday, including Kyle Gibson and the Orioles facing Luis Castillo and the Mariners.
Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for August 11.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Yankees at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Randy Vasquez (0-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-6) for the game between the teams Friday.
|NYY: Vasquez
|MIA: Luzardo
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (130.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.52
|-
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -145
- NYY Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-1) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will give the start to Aaron Civale (5-3) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|CLE: Curry
|TB: Civale
|29 (64 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (81.1 IP)
|2.95
|ERA
|2.55
|6.3
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -210
- CLE Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (6-3) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Johan Oviedo (6-11) when the clubs meet Friday.
|CIN: Abbott
|PIT: Oviedo
|12 (70.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (131.1 IP)
|2.93
|ERA
|4.18
|9.4
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Reds at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -110
- CIN Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Dallas Keuchel (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) when the teams play on Friday.
|MIN: Keuchel
|PHI: Sanchez
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (52.1 IP)
|1.80
|ERA
|3.44
|0.0
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Twins at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -160
- MIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBC 10 (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (2-2) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Joan Adon (1-0) when the teams face off Friday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|WSH: Adon
|12 (60 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (11 IP)
|4.35
|ERA
|4.91
|9.5
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -110
- OAK Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will counter with Jose Berrios (9-7) for the game between the teams Friday.
|CHC: Assad
|TOR: Berrios
|20 (53.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (136 IP)
|3.35
|ERA
|3.38
|7.2
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -155
- CHC Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-10) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will look to Tylor Megill (6-5) when the teams play on Friday.
|ATL: Morton
|NYM: Megill
|22 (123.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (76 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|5.45
|9.6
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets
- ATL Odds to Win: -185
- NYM Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-1) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Chris Sale (5-2) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|DET: Skubal
|BOS: Sale
|6 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (59 IP)
|3.67
|ERA
|4.58
|11.0
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -145
- DET Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (5-10) when the clubs meet Friday.
|MIL: Burnes
|CHW: Kopech
|23 (139.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (107.2 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|4.43
|9.1
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Brewers at White Sox
- MIL Odds to Win: -175
- CHW Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Royals Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-6) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Dylan Coleman (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|STL: Wainwright
|KC: Coleman
|14 (65.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (14.1 IP)
|7.81
|ERA
|10.05
|5.3
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Royals
- STL Odds to Win: -125
- KC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-8) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Justin Verlander (6-6) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|LAA: Detmers
|HOU: Verlander
|20 (105.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (101.1 IP)
|4.78
|ERA
|3.11
|11.2
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -175
- LAA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (8-8) to the bump as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Ryne Nelson (6-6) when the teams face off Friday.
|SD: Snell
|ARI: Nelson
|23 (124 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (122 IP)
|2.69
|ERA
|5.16
|11.9
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks
- SD Odds to Win: -165
- ARI Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Gibson (11-6) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Castillo (7-7) when the teams play on Friday.
|BAL: Gibson
|SEA: Castillo
|24 (140 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (137.1 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|3.28
|7.5
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -145
- BAL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (9-8) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Lance Lynn (8-9) for the game between the clubs Friday.
|COL: Gomber
|LAD: Lynn
|23 (120 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (132.2 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|6.11
|5.9
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -300
- COL Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (7-5) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Scott Alexander (6-2) when the clubs play on Friday.
|TEX: Gray
|SF: Alexander
|20 (113.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|40 (33.2 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|4.01
|7.5
|K/9
|4.8
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Giants
- TEX Odds to Win: -115
- SF Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
