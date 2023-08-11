The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 46 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 83), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .279 AVG .206 .329 OBP .265 .450 SLG .333 14 XBH 14 5 HR 1 15 RBI 10 46/8 K/BB 53/9 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings