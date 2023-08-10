Sun vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 10
The Connecticut Sun (21-7), on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (8-20). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sun vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Sun vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-7.5)
|160.5
|-375
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-7.5)
|160.5
|-375
|+260
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-7.5)
|160.5
|-380
|+280
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sun vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Sun have compiled a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have covered 10 times in 27 games with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season, Connecticut has an ATS record of 4-7.
- Phoenix is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 27 times this season.
- Mercury games have hit the over 12 out of 27 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.