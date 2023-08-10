On Thursday, August 10 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (59-55) host the Kansas City Royals (37-79) at Fenway Park. James Paxton will get the ball for the Red Sox, while Austin Cox will take the hill for the Royals.

The Red Sox are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+190). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-3, 3.60 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-1, 3.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Royals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 26 out of the 49 games, or 53.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (32.4%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 6-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.