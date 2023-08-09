Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (58-55) and the Kansas City Royals (37-78) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 9.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.16 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have won 25, or 52.1%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 3-3 when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Boston has scored 552 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

