The Seattle Storm (7-20) host the Connecticut Sun (20-7) one game after Jewell Loyd racked up 32 points in the Storm's 97-91 victory over the Mercury. This contest airs on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sun vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 81 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Sun vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut's record against the spread is 14-12-0.

There have been 15 Connecticut games (out of 26) that went over the total this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are fourth in the league in points scored (84 per game) and best in points allowed (78.3).

Connecticut collects 33.8 rebounds per game and concede 34.3 boards, ranking eighth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

The Sun are the second-best team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.2) and best in turnovers forced (15.2).

The Sun are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made (7 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

In 2023 the Sun are second-best in the league in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (31.1%).

In 2023, Connecticut has taken 29.0% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 71.0% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 22.8% of Connecticut's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 77.2% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.