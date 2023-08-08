Sun vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 8
Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (7-20) go up against DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (20-7) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Storm matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-7.5)
|159.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|Sun (-7.5)
|159.5
|-350
|+250
|Tipico
|Sun (-7.5)
|159.5
|-340
|+250
Sun vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Sun are 14-12-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm have covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread this year.
- Connecticut has been favored by 7.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Seattle has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.
- A total of 15 out of the Sun's 26 games this season have hit the over.
- A total of 12 Storm games this year have hit the over.
