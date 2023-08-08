Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (7-20) go up against DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (20-7) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Sun vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Storm Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-7.5) 159.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-7.5) 159.5 -350 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-7.5) 159.5 -340 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Sun are 14-12-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm have covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread this year.
  • Connecticut has been favored by 7.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Seattle has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.
  • A total of 15 out of the Sun's 26 games this season have hit the over.
  • A total of 12 Storm games this year have hit the over.

