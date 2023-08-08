Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Reese McGuire -- .192 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .263 with nine doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- McGuire has had a hit in 21 of 43 games this season (48.8%), including multiple hits eight times (18.6%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- McGuire has an RBI in 10 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in nine of 43 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.279
|AVG
|.245
|.290
|OBP
|.317
|.377
|SLG
|.358
|6
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|16/1
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.10 ERA ranks 56th, 1.389 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
