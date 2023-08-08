Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to upset. The total for the contest is listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -185 +150 10 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 1-3.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 47 total times this season. They've finished 25-22 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Boston has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Boston has played in 110 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-52-3).

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-26 27-28 21-20 37-33 40-41 18-12

