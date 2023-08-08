Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (58-54) against the Kansas City Royals (36-78) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (5-5) to the mound, while Brady Singer (7-8) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 25, or 53.2%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has entered eight games this season favored by -185 or more and is 5-3 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win.

Boston has scored 549 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule