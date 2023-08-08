Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Urias -- hitting .214 with a double, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .174 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- This year, Urias has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this year.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.111
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (139 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (5.10), 52nd in WHIP (1.389), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
