Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Justin Turner (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .284.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 39th in slugging.
- In 76 of 105 games this season (72.4%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (32.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had an RBI in 46 games this year (43.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 49.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|50
|.306
|AVG
|.259
|.364
|OBP
|.340
|.463
|SLG
|.486
|20
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|35
|35/17
|K/BB
|38/22
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (139 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (5.10), 52nd in WHIP (1.389), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
