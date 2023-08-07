Player prop bet odds for Justin Turner, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Boston Red Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Monday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 26 6.0 4 3 3 4 2 at Athletics Jul. 19 4.0 5 6 6 3 2 at Cubs Jul. 14 6.0 8 3 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 7.0 8 2 2 3 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Turner has 114 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .287/.356/.479 on the season.

Turner will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Giants Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 24 doubles, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 79 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .264/.335/.519 on the year.

Devers has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 6 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 67 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped 32 bases.

He's slashing .268/.308/.477 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 45 RBI (95 total hits).

He has a .246/.292/.425 slash line on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

