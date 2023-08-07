Red Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (57-54) versus the Kansas City Royals (36-77) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on August 7.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (3-3, 4.33 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Red Sox have won 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has a record of 3-3 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
- Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 543.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|@ Mariners
|W 6-4
|Brayan Bello vs Bryce Miller
|August 2
|@ Mariners
|L 6-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Logan Gilbert
|August 4
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|James Paxton vs Alek Manoah
|August 5
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|John Schreiber vs José Berríos
|August 6
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Chris Bassitt
|August 7
|Royals
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans
|August 8
|Royals
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|-
|James Paxton vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|-
|TBA vs Alec Marsh
|August 11
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
