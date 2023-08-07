Pablo Reyes -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is hitting .288 with four doubles and six walks.
  • In 56.0% of his games this year (14 of 25), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has not gone deep in his 25 games this year.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 25 games (24.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
.356 AVG .179
.388 OBP .258
.444 SLG .179
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
8 RBI 1
9/3 K/BB 2/3
1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Ragans (3-3) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.