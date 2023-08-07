Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .287.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Turner has picked up a hit in 76 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had an RBI in 46 games this year (44.2%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .311 AVG .259 .371 OBP .340 .472 SLG .486 20 XBH 22 7 HR 10 36 RBI 35 33/17 K/BB 38/22 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings