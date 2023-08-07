The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .241 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 54.3% of his 81 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 6.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (18.5%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 games this season (42.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .274 AVG .206 .327 OBP .265 .444 SLG .333 13 XBH 14 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 45/8 K/BB 53/9 3 SB 1

