Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox square off against Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Blue Jays (+110). The total is 10 runs for the contest.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-135
|+110
|10
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The Red Sox have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have won 24 of the 45 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (53.3%).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Boston has a 12-11 record (winning 52.2% of its games).
- The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.
- Boston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-51-3 record against the over/under.
- The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|30-25
|27-28
|21-19
|36-33
|40-40
|17-12
