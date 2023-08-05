The Boston Red Sox and Yu Chang (.296 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has two doubles, six home runs and three walks while batting .172.

Chang has recorded a hit in 14 of 34 games this year (41.2%), including three multi-hit games (8.8%).

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this year (32.4%), Chang has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (14.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 12 of 34 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .191 AVG .154 .255 OBP .170 .468 SLG .288 5 XBH 3 4 HR 2 14 RBI 4 18/2 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings