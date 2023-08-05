Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 40th in slugging.
- Casas has recorded a hit in 53 of 95 games this year (55.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 95), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (28.4%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (12.6%).
- In 41.1% of his games this year (39 of 95), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.262
|AVG
|.241
|.390
|OBP
|.319
|.454
|SLG
|.488
|15
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|22
|40/30
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.