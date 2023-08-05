How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will play Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 19th in MLB action with 123 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in MLB, slugging .433.
- The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (538 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox's .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.298).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Bello has 10 quality starts this year.
- Bello will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Scott Alexander
|7/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|George Kirby
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|Alec Marsh
