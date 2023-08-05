The San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. ready for the second of a four-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres rank ninth-best in MLB action with 143 total home runs.

San Diego's .415 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Padres are 20th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

San Diego is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (508 total).

The Padres are ninth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Padres' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Diego's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.

San Diego has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

Pitchers for the Padres combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.263).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 175 home runs.

Fueled by 395 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored 613 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

The Dodgers rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

Blake Snell (8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

Snell enters this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Snell is aiming for his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

In eight of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove (2-3) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

Grove has not earned a quality start in 11 starts this season.

In 11 starts this season, Grove has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Blake Snell Cody Bradford 7/31/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Seth Lugo Austin Gomber 8/1/2023 Rockies W 8-5 Away Pedro Avila Peter Lambert 8/2/2023 Rockies W 11-1 Away Nick Martínez Kyle Freeland 8/4/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Yu Darvish Bobby Miller 8/5/2023 Dodgers - Home Blake Snell Michael Grove 8/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Rich Hill Lance Lynn 8/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Seth Lugo Tony Gonsolin 8/8/2023 Mariners - Away Joe Musgrove Logan Gilbert 8/9/2023 Mariners - Away Yu Darvish Bryan Woo 8/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Blake Snell Merrill Kelly

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres W 10-5 Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres - Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías - 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Brandon Pfaadt 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Emmet Sheehan Ty Blach

