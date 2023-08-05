Adam Duvall -- batting .212 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 47 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this season (17.0%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (40.4%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (42.6%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .279 AVG .203 .333 OBP .289 .523 SLG .481 12 XBH 12 4 HR 5 18 RBI 11 28/6 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings