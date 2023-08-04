The Boston Red Sox and Yu Chang (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is hitting .167 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Chang has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Chang has had an RBI in 10 games this season (30.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 33 games so far this year.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .182 AVG .154 .250 OBP .170 .409 SLG .288 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 13 RBI 4 18/2 K/BB 15/1 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings