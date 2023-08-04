As they ready for a game against the Indiana Fever (7-19), the Connecticut Sun (19-7) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Sun enter this matchup on the heels of a 79-69 victory over the Lynx on Tuesday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.6 9.7 1.5

Sun vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her squad in both rebounds (10.2) and assists (8.2) per game, and also puts up 14.8 points. At the other end, she delivers 1.8 steals (second in the league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner posts 19.1 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. She is also averaging 5.2 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in league).

Tiffany Hayes posts 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brionna Jones puts up 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman averages 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sun vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -8.5 160.5

