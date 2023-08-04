The Indiana Fever (7-19), on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, go up against the Connecticut Sun (19-7). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Sun have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Fever have covered 13 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Connecticut has been favored by 8.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Indiana has covered the spread five times this year (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

In the Sun's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

A total of 12 Fever games this season have hit the over.

