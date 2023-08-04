Sun vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (7-19), on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, go up against the Connecticut Sun (19-7). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Fever matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sun vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-8.5)
|160.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Sun (-8.5)
|160.5
|-350
|+250
Sun vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Sun have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Fever have covered 13 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.
- Connecticut has been favored by 8.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Indiana has covered the spread five times this year (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- In the Sun's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- A total of 12 Fever games this season have hit the over.
