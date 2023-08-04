The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 103 hits with 23 doubles, 25 home runs, 36 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.329/.510 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Aug. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 31 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has recorded 109 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.343/.439 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has collected 112 hits with 19 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a .299/.346/.421 slash line on the year.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

