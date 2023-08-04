Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (57-51) and Toronto Blue Jays (60-50) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on August 4.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (6-2, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Alek Manoah (2-8, 5.87 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

Boston is 7-8 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 535 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

