After hitting .289 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 103 hits, batting .261 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

In 20.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 45.1% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .279 AVG .242 .351 OBP .305 .495 SLG .526 24 XBH 24 10 HR 15 39 RBI 37 35/21 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings